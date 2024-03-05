100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

These Were the 4 Most Popular WVIA News Stories in February

By WVIA News
Published March 5, 2024 at 3:11 PM EST
Southern flying squirrels are seen more commonly than the northern flying squirrel.
Haley O'Brien
/
WVIA News
Southern flying squirrels are seen more commonly than the northern flying squirrel.

#1 - February 26, 2024

Delaware Township Ambulance Corps shows their new automated stretcher to local politicians. The stretcher allows for better control of patients' positions, and reduces the risk of back injury for EMS workers. Corps President Carl Will and EMS Chief Kyle Wright move the stretcher. Pike County Chairman Matthew Osterburg watches from afar.
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Local
A volunteer ambulance service thrives; Pike County teases its first hospital
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Pike County does not have a hospital, but one volunteer ambulance service rose above all expectations.

#2 - February 10, 2024

Two Pennsylvania House lawmakers sued the state’s 67 board of elections offices and Pennsylvania itself over absentee ballots.
BackyardProduction/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Local
Two lawmakers sue every county in Pennsylvania over absentee ballots
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Two Pennsylvania House lawmakers sued the state’s 67 board of elections offices and Pennsylvania itself over absentee ballots.

#3 - February 7, 2024

Southern flying squirrels are seen more commonly than the northern flying squirrel.
Haley O'Brien
/
WVIA News
Local
Flying squirrels: The search for an endangered species
Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Northern flying squirrels are endangered, and the Pa. Game Commission works to improve their habitat. A group went searching for the species in the Poconos.

#4 - February 6, 2024

Erin Keating will become superintendent of the Scranton School District in April.
Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News
Local
Old Forge superintendent to lead Scranton School District
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
The new superintendent of the Scranton School District promises to be an advocate for students, staff and the community.

WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News