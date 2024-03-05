These Were the 4 Most Popular WVIA News Stories in February
#1 - February 26, 2024
Pike County does not have a hospital, but one volunteer ambulance service rose above all expectations.
#2 - February 10, 2024
Two Pennsylvania House lawmakers sued the state’s 67 board of elections offices and Pennsylvania itself over absentee ballots.
#3 - February 7, 2024
Northern flying squirrels are endangered, and the Pa. Game Commission works to improve their habitat. A group went searching for the species in the Poconos.
#4 - February 6, 2024
The new superintendent of the Scranton School District promises to be an advocate for students, staff and the community.