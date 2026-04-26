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What's your favorite music biopic? NPR staffers share their thoughts

NPR | By Stephen Thompson,
Marc RiversRob Schmitz
Published April 26, 2026 at 6:03 PM EDT

NPR's Rob Schmitz speaks with Stephen Thompson and Marc Rivers about which movie biopics make the cut, and the ones that don't.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a host, writer and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist and guest host on All Songs Considered. Thompson also co-hosts the daily NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created with NPR's Linda Holmes in 2010. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
Marc Rivers
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.