Polls set to open for 2026 primary in Northeast and Northcentral Pa.

Polls will soon open for the 2026 Pennsylvania primary election and will remain open until 8 p.m.

Voters in Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania can expect a scorcher today — in the air, that is. The National Weather Service is predicting the day will be mostly sunny and hot, with temperatures in the low 90s in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Farther west, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. in the Williamsport area, NWS says.

Here are some key things to know as you head out to vote or await returns:

What's up around the region?

WVIA NEWS

Here are key races and things to watch:

● A half dozen contested races for state House and Senate nominations highlight the primary election ballot Tuesday in the region. They include challenges to three incumbent state legislators, an uncommon occurrence in a primary.

● Williamsport voters will be asked to approve a seven-member commission that would study the city's form of government.

● We will be checking in with our colleagues at LehighValleyNews.com on the results of the Democratic primary race to choose a nominee who would challenge incumbent Republican Rep. Ryan Mackenzie in November.

Who can vote today?

Pennsylvania has a closed primary, which means only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote for their party’s nominees in the primary election, state officials say.

But all voters can vote on ballot questions, such as the Williamsport home rule question and a liquor license question in LeRaysville, Bradford County.

Basic information for voters

● The Pennsylvania Department of State provides essential basic information for voters on the voting process, as well as how to contact individual county elections offices, election security, how to file an election complaint, and more.

Rogelio V. Solis / Associated Press A voter is seen at a polling place in this 2024 Associated Press file photo.





● You can determine your polling place from the Department of State or from your county's election board.

● Contact your county's election board if you encounter any problems voting or with your personal ballot.

● Any voter in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballot. Voters can find their polling place at vote.pa.gov.

● All completed mail ballots must be returned to county elections boards by 8 p.m. in order to be counted.

Knowing your rights as a voter

Department of State officials also issued this information for voters about their rights:

● If a voter requested a mail ballot but decides to vote in person instead, they can surrender their mail ballot materials, including the outer envelope, at their polling place and vote there. If the voter no longer has their mail ballot, or never received the one they applied for, they can vote by provisional ballot at their polling place.

● First-time voters, or those voting for the first time in a new precinct, must show identification. Acceptable options include both photo and non-photo ID.

● If a voter’s name is not in the poll book, poll workers can call the county board of elections to see if the voter is listed in another precinct in the county. A registered voter who is in the wrong polling place should go to the correct polling place; however, a voter who believes they are registered in that precinct and should be listed in that poll book may vote there by provisional ballot.

'Voters have the right to vote without being subjected to intimidation, harassment, or discriminatory conduct.'



— Pa. Department of State

● Voters who moved within Pennsylvania but did not update their address before the election may vote a final time in their previous precinct, as long as they update their address at the polling place.

● Voters who have been told by their county that their mail ballot may not be counted due to an error — such as a missing signature or secrecy envelope — may vote by provisional ballot at their polling place.

● In a sudden situation such as unexpected illness, disability, or last-minute absence from their municipality, voters can request an emergency absentee ballot. The deadline to submit that application and ballot to their county elections office is 8 p.m. on Election Day.

● Voters have the right to assistance at the polling place, including language or literacy assistance. A voter may select any person to assist as long as the person is not their employer, union representative, or the polling place’s Judge of Elections. A voter also has the right to privacy at the polling place.

● Voters have the right to vote without being subjected to intimidation, harassment, or discriminatory conduct. A voter who experiences any of the above should report it to their county board of elections or their district attorney’s office. They also can call the Department of State’s year-round voter hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).

WVIA News WVIA News host Haley O'Brien will bring listeners updates on how voting proceeds during the 2026 Pennsylvania Primary Election as part of her 'All Things Considered' broadcasts on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

Stay connected with WVIA News throughout the day

● We'll be checking in with voters and elections officials during the day to see how things are progressing at polling stations.

● We'll also be broadcasting live on All Things Considered starting at 4 p.m. with the latest updates from around the region. Host Haley O'Brien will be speaking with reporters about what they're hearing and observing. You can listen on the air or using the feed on our website.