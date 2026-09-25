A surprising number of Americans use AI for spiritual reasons. Here's what they told us

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Artificial intelligence helps people with work tasks or just look into topics they're curious about. Now, a new NPR/Ipsos poll shows a small but notable number are using it to explore belief and spirituality, from studying scripture to writing prayers. NPR religion correspondent Jason DeRose reports.

JASON DEROSE, BYLINE: For the last two years, Rudy Vazquez has been attending a nondenominational church in Jacksonville, Florida. Recently, during worship, he heard a passage from the prophet Isaiah that confused him. It wasn't the first time.

RUDY VAZQUEZ: I read, you know, the Book of Isaiah. I never understood what it really means.

DEROSE: Vazquez was reluctant to ask his pastor for help because of past experiences turning to religious leaders.

VAZQUEZ: I never got an answer, like a legit answer from them.

DEROSE: Really?

VAZQUEZ: No, I never did. Sometimes I just don't understand what they're talking about.

DEROSE: So, the 43-year-old construction worker turned to AI for its take on the fifth chapter of Isaiah - woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness.

VAZQUEZ: It taught me that in all humans, we either have a good or evil side of us, but we have to make a choice.

DEROSE: Vazquez is one of a group of people bringing their questions of faith to artificial intelligence. A new NPR/Ipsos poll found that 11% of AI users say they've sought spiritual guidance from artificial intelligence. Fifteen percent say they've used it to study scripture. Retired audiologist Brent Hill recently asked AI...

BRENT HILL: Can you give me the Christian views of the end times? Then I can ask, well, tell me more about this one and delve deeper into it that way.

DEROSE: The 68-year-old conservative Christian attends a nondenominational church near Dallas.

HILL: Certainly AI is making that so much easier with the wealth of knowledge that's out there to be able to pull that into a concise, quick reference.

DEROSE: But he's still cautious due to a passage he recalls from the Book of Acts in the New Testament.

HILL: They listened to the Apostle Paul, but they went to the word of God to see whether it was true.

DEROSE: Hill says it would be a mistake to always take AI's response as gospel.

MALLORY NEWALL: Curiosity is still very mainstream, even curiosity about morality or faith.

DEROSE: Mallory Newall is with the polling firm Ipsos. She says, among AI users, looking up information is commonplace.

NEWALL: But outsourcing your faith to AI? Certainly not mainstream.

DEROSE: Nearly 7 in 10 survey respondents who use AI said they would never seek religious or spiritual guidance from AI.

NEWALL: When it comes to counsel, people are still significantly more likely to turn to their family members or their friends than they are to AI - also than they are to a religious leader.

DEROSE: But for some, artificial intelligence has helped deepen their religious practice. Amy Wight is a transportation policy analyst who lives in Richmond, Virginia.

AMY WIGHT: Sometimes I'm also consulting AI for specific ideas of prayers. I always write those chants or prayers in my own words, but I like to look up how others have used them.

DEROSE: Wight's been practicing witchcraft for 30 years. She recently consulted Google's AI client Gemini before installing a broom or besom above a door.

WIGHT: I got a lot of guidance on specifically the order of how to bless and consecrate that besom before hanging it. And that made me a lot more confident in an act that is critically important to protecting me and my energy and my home.

DEROSE: Wight says she likes that AI gives her a variety of perspectives. She's even used it as something of a conversation partner in thinking through rituals.

WIGHT: I've never been part of a coven. So now, it's not as big a deal that AI is not a human.

CHARLES NIEDERMAN: I would be interested in the response from a nonperson who would know a lot more about it than I do.

DEROSE: Retired Coast Guard officer Charles Niederman is 91 and active in his Southern California synagogue. One area he's curious to explore using AI is the Jewish tradition of studying religious texts with a partner. It's a practice called chavrusa, meaning friend or companion on the path to understanding.

NIEDERMAN: You're training yourself to listen. So the relationship would be a little bit different if you were using it with AI.

DEROSE: Niederman wonders whether artificial intelligence would learn from his insights into scripture. But he's skeptical, in part because of a religious topic he's used AI to research for a presentation he was giving at his synagogue.

NIEDERMAN: Judaism has had a record of false messiahs. So I used it for that, and it was very helpful.

DEROSE: Because it drew connections among those who claimed to have all the answers. A cautionary tale, says Niederman, for anyone putting too much faith in artificial intelligence.

Jason DeRose, NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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