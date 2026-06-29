Exclusive Screening: WPSU's The Whiskey Rebellion Documentary with Special Q&A

The Whiskey Rebellion (1791–1794) was a violent tax revolt by farmers in western Pennsylvania that ultimately led George Washington to deploy troops—making him the only sitting U.S. president to personally lead forces in the field.

Now, a new WPSU documentary brings this pivotal chapter of American history to life through historian interviews, reenactments, artwork, and original historical documents.

Join us for an unforgettable evening of local history as we screen The Whiskey Rebellion, explore its historical context and regional connections, and hear directly from producer Kristian Berg. The program will also include a selection of VIA Short Takes highlighting local stories.

Event Schedule:

