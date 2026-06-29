Exclusive Screening: WPSU's The Whiskey Rebellion Documentary with Special Q&A
Exclusive Screening: WPSU's The Whiskey Rebellion Documentary with Special Q&A
The Whiskey Rebellion (1791–1794) was a violent tax revolt by farmers in western Pennsylvania that ultimately led George Washington to deploy troops—making him the only sitting U.S. president to personally lead forces in the field.
Now, a new WPSU documentary brings this pivotal chapter of American history to life through historian interviews, reenactments, artwork, and original historical documents.
Join us for an unforgettable evening of local history as we screen The Whiskey Rebellion, explore its historical context and regional connections, and hear directly from producer Kristian Berg. The program will also include a selection of VIA Short Takes highlighting local stories.
Event Schedule:
- Doors open: 5:15 pm
- Reception with Food: 5:30–6:30 pm
- Program begins: 6:30 pm
- Q&A with Kristian Berg immediately following the screening
WVIA Public Media Studios
Free
05:15 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
WVIA
570-826-6144
info@wvia.org
WVIA Public Media Studios
100 WVIA WayPittston, Pennsylvania 18504
570-826-6144
info@wvia.org