Harmony in the Woods presents The Keystone Jazz Septet: a benefit for WVIA

Harmony in the Woods presents The Keystone Jazz Septet—an unforgettable evening of live music in support of WVIA.

Your ticket includes both the concert and the wine reception and Bebop Boxes begin when doors open at 4:30 p.m. The performance will run approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes, including a brief intermission. We encourage you to bring a picnic dinner to enjoy alongside the musicians and fellow community members for a truly memorable evening.

**Details are subject to change without notice.

THE KEYSTONE JAZZ SEPTET under the direction of drummer Marko Marcinko.

As we celebrate 250 years of America, The Keystone Jazz Septet will pay tribute to greats like: Art Blakey, Billie Holiday, John Coltrane, Benny Golsonania jazz musicians. America’s creative art form and greatest exponent to the world is Jazz. Born in New Orleans and then traveled up the Mississippi River to other states and cities including Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Pottsville, Erie, Scranton and other regions of PA.Pennsylvania’s contribution to the jazz timeline is significant.

A large number of jazz greats, jazz icons, legends are born & raised in PA. Some have made their home in PA and perform throughout the world. From the early beginnings to the swing & big band era to be-bop, post bop and modern day fusion, Pennsylvania has always remained one of the most important places for jazz. As we celebrate 250 years of America, The Keystone Jazz Septet will pay tribute to greats like: Art Blakey, Billie Holiday, John Coltrane, Benny Golson, The Dorsey Brothers and more.