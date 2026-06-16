WVIA Education will be visiting the Lackawanna Children's Library
WVIA Education will be visiting the Lackawanna Children's Library
WVIA Education will be visiting the Lackawanna Children's Library on July 17th at 11am.
WVIA's PBS Kids in the Classroom is a free, fun-filled event designed for preschool and kindergarten students. The program features a PBS Kids show, a hands-on craft, and a cozy story time that reinforces early literacy development. To wrap up the visit, each child will receive a free storybook to take home.
Recommended Age Group: 3-6 years old
Location: Lackawanna Children's library 520 Vine St, Scranton, PA 18509
Time:11am - 11:45am
RSVP to the library: (570) 348-3000
Reservations are not required but suggested
Albright Memorial Library
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Albright Memorial Library
500 Vine St.Scranton, Pennsylvania 18509