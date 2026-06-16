WVIA Education will be visiting the Lackawanna Children's Library on July 17th at 11am.

WVIA's PBS Kids in the Classroom is a free, fun-filled event designed for preschool and kindergarten students. The program features a PBS Kids show, a hands-on craft, and a cozy story time that reinforces early literacy development. To wrap up the visit, each child will receive a free storybook to take home.

Recommended Age Group: 3-6 years old

Location: Lackawanna Children's library 520 Vine St, Scranton, PA 18509

Time:11am - 11:45am

RSVP to the library: (570) 348-3000

Reservations are not required but suggested

