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WVIA's PBS Kids in the Classroom: Mill Memorial Library

WVIA's PBS Kids in the Classroom: Mill Memorial Library

WVIA's PBS Kids in the Classroom is a free, fun-filled event designed for preschool and kindergarten students. The program features a PBS Kids show, a hands-on craft, and a cozy story time that reinforces early literacy development. To wrap up the visit, each child will receive a free storybook to take home.

Recommended Age Group: 3-6 years old
Location: Mill Memorial Library: 495 E Main St, Nanticoke, PA 18634
Time: 11:00am - 11:45am
RSVP to the library: (570) 735-3030 Reservations are not required but suggested.

Mill Memorial Library
Free
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Mill Memorial Library
495 E Main St
Nanticoke, Pennsylvania 18634