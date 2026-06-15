WVIA's PBS Kids in the Classroom: Mill Memorial Library

WVIA's PBS Kids in the Classroom is a free, fun-filled event designed for preschool and kindergarten students. The program features a PBS Kids show, a hands-on craft, and a cozy story time that reinforces early literacy development. To wrap up the visit, each child will receive a free storybook to take home.

Recommended Age Group: 3-6 years old

Location: Mill Memorial Library: 495 E Main St, Nanticoke, PA 18634

Time: 11:00am - 11:45am

RSVP to the library: (570) 735-3030 Reservations are not required but suggested.