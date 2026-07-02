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U.S. job market slows in June

NPR | By Scott Horsley,
Michel Martin
Published July 2, 2026 at 4:49 AM EDT

Employers added 57,000 jobs in June, the Labor Department said on Friday, as jobs growth slowed from the previous two months, while the unemployment rate ticked down to 4.2%.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered and host of the Consider This Saturday podcast, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.