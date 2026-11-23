Retail sales this holiday season are projected to top $1 trillion for the first time ever, driven in part by inflation.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist for The Washington Post and host of the Dollars & Sense podcast, for tips on enjoying the holidays without breaking the bank.

According to Bain & Company’s 2026 holiday shopping outlook, holiday spending is expected to reach record levels.

Singletary also recommends using price-tracking tools such as CamelCamelCamel to help shoppers find better deals.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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