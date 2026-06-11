Climate researchers say golf ball-sized hail is becoming more common
Climate researchers at Northern Illinois University found that golf ball-sized hail or larger will become much more common in the United States.
Record-breaking hailstones have been documented in recent years, with extreme stones reaching up to 6 to 7 inches in diameter, the size of a cantaloupe or pineapple, falling in states like Texas and Colorado.
Texas Public Radio’s David Martin Davies reports.
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