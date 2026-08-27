First responders are searching for survivors after devastated flooding in Nepal

First responders are searching for survivors in Nepal and Tibet on Thursday after a melting glacier triggered a massive flash flood. At least 300 people have died and more than a thousand others are still missing, including some Americans.

Host Scott Tong learns how aid groups are trying to help with Suraj Sigdel, Nepal Country Director for Mercy Corps.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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