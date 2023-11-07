100 WVIA Way
Fire crews respond to call at Luzerne County polling place

By Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Published November 7, 2023 at 9:20 PM EST
Edwardsville Fire Dept. and Matby Volunteer Fire Co. responded to a fire call just before 8 p.m.

Fire crews were called to the Swoyersville Borough Municipal Building just as the last voters of the day were finishing up.

Edwardsville Fire Department and Matby Volunteer Fire Company responded to the call at 675 Main St. in Swoyersville just before 8p.m. Tuesday evening.

Firefighters say the building's new heating system short-circuited, but it did not do damage to the building. No smoke or flames were found.

Officials say all voters finished casting their ballots before the building was evacuated, and the ballots themselves were not affected.

Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
