Idaho house demolished where Northeast Pa. man allegedly killed students

The home where a Northeast Pennsylvania man allegedly killed four University of Idaho students has been demolished. The suspect was arrested nearly a year ago at his family's Monroe County home.

The demolition began Thursday on the Moscow, Idaho home where four students — Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, and Madison Mogen — were slayed on Nov. 13, 2022.

At least one of the victim’s families had protested, asking to keep the home intact until after a trial.

But the University of Idaho, who now owns the home, said teams for the prosecution, defense and the FBI had visited and documented the site of the murders.

The suspect, Bryan Kohberger, was arrested on Dec. 30, 2022 at his family’s home in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County.

Though Kohberger grew up in Northeastern Pennsylvania, he was a criminology graduate student in Pullman, Washington, just 8 miles from the University of Idaho when the murders occurred.

Prosecutors allege Kohberger carried out the fatal stabbings, then weeks later drove across the country to Pennsylvania with his father.

He soon appeared in the Monroe County Courthouse and did not fight extradition to Latah County, Idaho.

The university said in a statement, the demolition was planned over the school’s winter break to “decrease further impact on students who live in the area.”

On Dec. 21, the State of Idaho asked a district court to hold Kohberger’s jury trial in summer 2024 to avoid coinciding with nearby school schedules. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

