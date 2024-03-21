100 WVIA Way
Heavily traveled Scranton bridge to close for repairs

By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published March 21, 2024 at 10:44 AM EDT
This PennDOT map shows the detour drivers will use while the Parker Street Bridge in Scranton is closed.
PennDOT
/
PennDOT
This PennDOT map shows the detour drivers will use while the Parker Street Bridge in Scranton is closed.

A long partially closed Scranton bridge is scheduled to closely entirely Monday, requiring a detour until next winter.

The state Department of Transportation will close the Parker Street Bridge to replace it.

A temporary pedestrian bridge will open during construction and pedestrians can use the current bridge until it is torn down.

The bridge is small but serves as a major artery between North Scranton and the city’s Green Ridge neighborhood.

PennDOT expects the bridge to reopen sometime next winter. The project also includes new pavement between North Main and Boulevard Avenues.

The city reduced the bridge to one lane years ago and signals alternate traffic flow.

The detours will be:

— From points west of the bridge, north on North Main for 1.8 miles to the intersection of North Main and Boulevard in Dickson City. At the intersection, turn right oto Boulevard and drive 1.7 miles to Parker.

—-From points east of the bridge, north on Boulevard 1.7 miles to the Boulevard and Main in Dickson City. At the intersection, turn left, head south on North Main for 1.8 miles to Parker.

Construction will begin with the relocation of electrical lines.

Parking for the Lackawanna Heritage Valley Trail will be open, but parking closest to the bridge will be closed. The kayak launch area will remain open.
