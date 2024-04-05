100 WVIA Way
New Jersey earthquake felt in region, one school district under a safety response

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published April 5, 2024 at 12:20 PM EDT
A "Shake Map" from the United States Geological Survey shows the region that felt a tremor from Friday's earthquake in New Jersey.
A "Shake Map" from the United States Geological Survey shows the region that felt a tremor from Friday's earthquake in New Jersey.

An earthquake originating in New Jersey shook much of the region and put one school district under a safety response protocol.

The United States Geological Survey reported a 4.8 magnitude earthquake, which started near Tewksbury Township in Hunterdon County, New Jersey at 10:23 a.m today.

According to a map on the USGS site, people throughout Northeast Pennsylvania and further north felt a tremor. By 11:30 a.m., USGS had received 120,000 reports from people who felt the quake.

Michele Wilmot, who works from her home in Wyoming, was one of them. She was at her desk when her wheeled chair started to move and shake.

“Immediately in my work chat we started posting ‘did you feel that?’” she said. “This was everywhere, from Pittsburgh to Nicholson, Scranton, Long Island and New Jersey, people were feeling this.”

The Scranton School District went on hold after the quake was felt at school buildings - under a hold procedure, all students and staff had to clear the hallways, lock classroom doors and continue with the day, according to a Facebook post from the district.

The district lifted the hold as of 12 p.m. according to the district's Facebook page.

