President Joe Biden touches down in NEPA (photos and video)
The Eagle has landed.
Air Force One touched down at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton about 1:20 p.m. this afternoon to kick off President Joe Biden's two-day visit to the region.
Among those greeting Biden on his arrival were Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.
Biden's publicly available itinerary for the day includes a 2 p.m. campaign event at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple, a stop at his childhood home on North Washington Avenue, and a second campaign event at 5:40 p.m. at Carpenters Local Union 445 in the city.
Meanwhile, protestors in downtown Scranton were marching toward the Cultural Center this afternoon.
Biden will stay overnight in the area, so parts of downtown Scranton may be off limits to vehicle traffic until Wednesday. The president will travel to Pittsburgh then Philadelphia later this week.
