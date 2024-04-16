President Joe Biden touches down in NEPA (photos and video)

The Eagle has landed.

Air Force One touched down at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton about 1:20 p.m. this afternoon to kick off President Joe Biden's two-day visit to the region.

Among those greeting Biden on his arrival were Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Biden's publicly available itinerary for the day includes a 2 p.m. campaign event at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple, a stop at his childhood home on North Washington Avenue, and a second campaign event at 5:40 p.m. at Carpenters Local Union 445 in the city.

Meanwhile, protestors in downtown Scranton were marching toward the Cultural Center this afternoon.

Biden will stay overnight in the area, so parts of downtown Scranton may be off limits to vehicle traffic until Wednesday. The president will travel to Pittsburgh then Philadelphia later this week.

1 of 5 — Airp2.jpg President Joe Biden disembarks at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport Tuesday afternoon. He is set to give a campaign speech at the Scranton Cultural Center. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 5 — Airp1.jpg Secret Service awaits the arrival of Air Force One at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Tuesday afternoon. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 5 — Z62_9770.jpeg President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One after landing at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 5 — Airp3.jpg Air Force One lands at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 5 — snipers.jpg Secret Service members provided extra security at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport as President Joe Biden arrived. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

WVIA News will bring you full coverage of Biden's visit throughout the day. Check back for updates.

WVIA's Tom Riese, Sarah Scinto, Isabela Weiss, videographer Al Monelli and photographer Aimee Dilger contributed to this report.