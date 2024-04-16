100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

President Joe Biden touches down in NEPA (photos and video)

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published April 16, 2024 at 2:42 PM EDT
President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One after landing at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One after landing at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

The Eagle has landed.

Air Force One touched down at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton about 1:20 p.m. this afternoon to kick off President Joe Biden's two-day visit to the region.

Among those greeting Biden on his arrival were Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Biden's publicly available itinerary for the day includes a 2 p.m. campaign event at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple, a stop at his childhood home on North Washington Avenue, and a second campaign event at 5:40 p.m. at Carpenters Local Union 445 in the city.

Meanwhile, protestors in downtown Scranton were marching toward the Cultural Center this afternoon.

Biden will stay overnight in the area, so parts of downtown Scranton may be off limits to vehicle traffic until Wednesday. The president will travel to Pittsburgh then Philadelphia later this week.

President Joe Biden disembarks at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport Tuesday afternoon. He is set to give a campaign speech at the Scranton Cultural Center.
1 of 5  — Airp2.jpg
President Joe Biden disembarks at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport Tuesday afternoon. He is set to give a campaign speech at the Scranton Cultural Center.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Secret Service awaits the arrival of Air Force One at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
2 of 5  — Airp1.jpg
Secret Service awaits the arrival of Air Force One at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One after landing at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.
3 of 5  — Z62_9770.jpeg
President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One after landing at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Air Force One lands at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.
4 of 5  — Airp3.jpg
Air Force One lands at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Secret Service members provided extra security at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport as President Joe Biden arrived.
5 of 5  — snipers.jpg
Secret Service members provided extra security at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport as President Joe Biden arrived.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

WVIA News will bring you full coverage of Biden's visit throughout the day. Check back for updates.

WVIA's Tom Riese, Sarah Scinto, Isabela Weiss, videographer Al Monelli and photographer Aimee Dilger contributed to this report.

Tags
Local Joe Biden
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Roger DuPuis joins WVIA News from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader. His 24 years of experience in journalism, as both a reporter and editor, included several years at The Scranton Times-Tribune. His beat assignments have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.

You can email Roger at rogerdupuis@wvia.org
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News