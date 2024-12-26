Karam resigning as U.S. attorney to make way for Trump-nominated replacement in Middle District

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam will resign from the job Jan. 10.

Karam’s office announced the resignation in a news release Thursday.

“As a son of a police officer, being appointed United States attorney in my home district has been an honor of a lifetime,” Karam said in the release.

Karam is the chief federal law enforcement officer for the 33-county Middle District of Pennsylvania, which covers northeast and central Pennsylvania where 3.1 million people live. The district has offices in Scranton, Harrisburg and Williamsport.

U.S. attorneys typically resign when White House administrations switch from one party to another.

President Donald Trump, a Republican, will nominate Karam’s long-term replacement, though that could take a while. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, announced Karam’s nomination on April 22, 2022, 15 months after he took office. The U.S. Senate confirmed the former chief Lackawanna County public defender on June 13, 2022, and he took the oath office on June 21, 2022.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney John Gurganus will take over for Karam temporarily, serving as acting U.S. attorney. Gurganus, a veteran federal prosecutor, temporarily served as U.S. attorney before Karam’s appointment. If tradition holds, U.S. Sen. John Fetterman and Sen.-elect Dave McCormick will lead the search for a long-term replacement.

Karam thanked the president, Attorney General Merrick Garland, former U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey and Sen. Bob Casey, a friend since high school.

“I am equally thankful for the career attorneys, professional staff and the dedicated law enforcement officers who work honestly, diligently and with the utmost good faith to keep our citizens safe, apply the rule of law equally and to protect the civil rights of our citizens. It has been a true privilege to serve alongside these impressive and committed individuals. Together we have had many proud accomplishments,” he said.

Among other things, Karam said, they:

