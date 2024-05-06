Photo Focus: First Friday draws crowds to downtown Williamsport
1 of 10 — DSC_0776.jpg
After being indoors for the winter season, Lycoming Arts' First Friday kicked off its outdoor season in Williamsport on Friday, May 3, with people coming out to enjoy the monthly arts festival.
Lorena Beniquez
2 of 10 — DSC_0758.jpg
First Friday gives makers from around the region - including jewelers, craftspeople and artists - a place to sell their wares.
Lorena Beniquez
3 of 10 — DSC_0763.jpg
The Gabe Stillman Band drew a large crowd that danced and sang along with the blues band.
Lorena Beniquez
4 of 10 — DSC_0753-2.jpg
Five-year-old Indiyah Payton of Williamsport flashes a big smile after having her face painted, alongside her mother Nakeisha Payton.
Lorena Beniquez
5 of 10 — DSC_0769.jpg
Art lovers take in artist Ashlee Reitmeyer's vibrant pieces at the Lycoming Arts Gallery, located at 46 West Fourth Street in Williamsport.
Lorena Beniquez
6 of 10 — DSC_0800.jpg
One of First Friday's aims is to drive economic development in Williamsport. The Crooked Goose, a restaurant downtown, reported that it was filled to capacity.
Lorena Beniquez
7 of 10 — DSC_0796.jpg
In addition to restaurants, food trucks attract hungry First Friday attendees. Arts festival organizers say they limit the amount of food trucks invited so as not to negatively impact downtown restaurants.
Lorena Beniquez
8 of 10 — DSC_0810.jpg
The Army National Guard challenged First Friday visitors to climb their rock wall.
Lorena Beniquez
9 of 10 — DSC_0816.jpg
The UPMC Community Block Party was the featured event at May's First Friday, which included family wellness information and kid friendly activities. The health system has been sponsoring the arts festival for four years now.
Lorena Beniquez
10 of 10 — DSC_0817.jpg
Two-year-old Everlee Null of South Williamsport took advantage of UPMC's Kid Zone, which provided activities ranging from chalk art to bounce houses and much more.
Lorena Beniquez
On the First Friday of every month, businesses in Williamsport keep their doors open late to host local artists, diners, bands, shoppers and art events of all kinds. May's celebration marked the return to an outdoor First Friday after the winter season.