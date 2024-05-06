100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photo Focus: First Friday draws crowds to downtown Williamsport

By Lorena Beniquez
Published May 6, 2024 at 3:36 PM EDT
After being indoors for the winter season, Lycoming Arts' First Friday kicked off its outdoor season in Williamsport on Friday, May 3, with people coming out to enjoy the monthly arts festival.
1 of 10  — DSC_0776.jpg
After being indoors for the winter season, Lycoming Arts' First Friday kicked off its outdoor season in Williamsport on Friday, May 3, with people coming out to enjoy the monthly arts festival.
Lorena Beniquez
First Friday gives makers from around the region - including jewelers, craftspeople and artists - a place to sell their wares.
2 of 10  — DSC_0758.jpg
First Friday gives makers from around the region - including jewelers, craftspeople and artists - a place to sell their wares.
Lorena Beniquez
The Gabe Stillman Band drew a large crowd that danced and sang along with the blues band.
3 of 10  — DSC_0763.jpg
The Gabe Stillman Band drew a large crowd that danced and sang along with the blues band.
Lorena Beniquez
Five-year-old Indiyah Payton of Williamsport flashes a big smile after having her face painted, alongside her mother Nakeisha Payton.
4 of 10  — DSC_0753-2.jpg
Five-year-old Indiyah Payton of Williamsport flashes a big smile after having her face painted, alongside her mother Nakeisha Payton.
Lorena Beniquez
Art lovers take in artist Ashlee Reitmeyer's vibrant pieces at the Lycoming Arts Gallery, located at 46 West Fourth Street in Williamsport.
5 of 10  — DSC_0769.jpg
Art lovers take in artist Ashlee Reitmeyer's vibrant pieces at the Lycoming Arts Gallery, located at 46 West Fourth Street in Williamsport.
Lorena Beniquez
One of First Friday's aims is to drive economic development in Williamsport. The Crooked Goose, a restaurant downtown, reported that it was filled to capacity.
6 of 10  — DSC_0800.jpg
One of First Friday's aims is to drive economic development in Williamsport. The Crooked Goose, a restaurant downtown, reported that it was filled to capacity.
Lorena Beniquez
In addition to restaurants, food trucks attract hungry First Friday attendees. Arts festival organizers say they limit the amount of food trucks invited so as not to negatively impact downtown restaurants.
7 of 10  — DSC_0796.jpg
In addition to restaurants, food trucks attract hungry First Friday attendees. Arts festival organizers say they limit the amount of food trucks invited so as not to negatively impact downtown restaurants.
Lorena Beniquez
The Army National Guard challenged First Friday visitors to climb their rock wall.
8 of 10  — DSC_0810.jpg
The Army National Guard challenged First Friday visitors to climb their rock wall.
Lorena Beniquez
The UPMC Community Block Party was the featured event at May's First Friday, which included family wellness information and kid friendly activities. The health system has been sponsoring the arts festival for four years now.
9 of 10  — DSC_0816.jpg
The UPMC Community Block Party was the featured event at May's First Friday, which included family wellness information and kid friendly activities. The health system has been sponsoring the arts festival for four years now.
Lorena Beniquez
Two-year-old Everlee Null of South Williamsport took advantage of UPMC's Kid Zone, which provided activities ranging from chalk art to bounce houses and much more.
10 of 10  — DSC_0817.jpg
Two-year-old Everlee Null of South Williamsport took advantage of UPMC's Kid Zone, which provided activities ranging from chalk art to bounce houses and much more.
Lorena Beniquez

On the First Friday of every month, businesses in Williamsport keep their doors open late to host local artists, diners, bands, shoppers and art events of all kinds. May's celebration marked the return to an outdoor First Friday after the winter season.
Local
Lorena Beniquez
See stories by Lorena Beniquez