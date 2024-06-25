Film and multimedia commission to support filmmaking in Lackawanna County

About 100 volunteers packed the Circle Drive-In Theatre on a recent night for a chance to be an extra in a feature film.

“Everybody likes to touch Hollywood somehow,” said movie producer Robert Savakinus. “Whether it's getting an autograph from a celebrity, getting a photo, or even having that chance to be in a movie.”

A crew just wrapped up filming “Bitter Souls,” a horror film that will include scenes at the Electric City Trolley Museum and other backdrops original to Northeast Pa.

“We have so many unique attractions,” Savakinus said. “I mean, how many cities have a trolley that you could actually film a movie scene on?”

He’s working to bring more of these opportunities to the region with the growth of his production company, Cannon Fire Productions, and the establishment of Lackawanna County’s Film and Multimedia Commission.

Film and Multimedia Commission

Savakinus also produced “Shadows of the Past” and “12 to Midnight” locally and plans to release them with "Bitter Souls" around Halloween.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Robert Savakinus, president of Cannon Fire Productions, asked the Lackawanna County Commissioners to create the Film and Multimedia Commission in March 2024.

For now, he uses his personal connections to make way for a cast and crew take-over. But making a movie requires planning and collaboration, and can be difficult on a low budget.

“You need to have a commissioning authority or something that kind of has a little ability to, to make things happen,” he said.

The commission will be comprised of nine creatives who have connections within the industry and locally. They’ll help filmmakers coordinate with locals for locations, catering, and other services.

The advantages to movie-making in this region, Savakinus says, is the unique backdrops and participation from the community.

“You have so many businesses and locations willing to say, ‘Yes, we want to be a part of this,’” he said. “And the long hours that some of these places put in… the Circle Drive-In, they allowed us to stay one night till 3 a.m., the next night 4 a.m.”

Dave Castelli is manager of the Circle Drive-In Theatre in Dickson City.

“It’s not so much about the publicity,” he said. “I thought this would be a great way for us to help the local filmmaking community.”

Castelli was appointed to the commission because of his experience in film exhibition. He is on the United Drive-In Theatre Owners Association and the National Association of Theatre Owners, and can help filmmakers get their work to big screens.

“There's almost a cycle of the way these things go, you know, there was filmmaking 20 years ago, and then it kind of dropped off,” he said. “And now I see this surge coming again, and I think it's a perfect opportunity for independent filmmakers.”

A large part of the commission’s work will promote moviemaking in the region, and Savakinus plans to create a social media presence and website to highlight local attractions and businesses.

Economic Benefits

Lynn Griffin Jr. owns Twizted Souls Creative, a special effects and event production company that runs Circle of Screams Haunted Attraction. They were hired to provide special effects makeup for the two-week film shoot.

“I never thought I’d be doing movie effects,” he said. “We got bit by the movie bug, so to speak. We absolutely love doing it and look forward to many more projects in the future.”

1 of 5 — Ballyhoo Pittston.jpeg The film crew shot a scene at Ballyhoo Candy Counter in West Pittston. Courtesy of Robert Savakinus 2 of 5 — Ros-Al Floral Studio Carbondale.jpeg Ros-Al Floral Studio in Forest City was transformed into "Mahlet's Shop of Magic and Antiques" for a day to film "Bitter Souls." Courtesy of Robert Savakinus 3 of 5 — Bitter Souls BTS.jpeg The cast and crew averaged 25-40 people each day while they filmed for two weeks in June. Courtesy of Robert Savakinus 4 of 5 — Drive In.jpeg About 100 people showed up to the Circle Drive-In Theatre to be a part of "Bitter Souls." Courtesy of Robert Savakinus 5 of 5 — Twizted Souls Creative.jpeg Twizted Souls Creative was hired to provide special effects makeup for "Bitter Souls," a horror film. Courtesy of Robert Savakinus

Twizted Souls Creative is now part of the database that the Lackawanna Film and Multimedia Commission will share with other filmmakers.

“We're using hotels, we're using local restaurants, obviously, we're using other local businesses, we're spending money there,” Savakinus said. “We're also showcasing our talent.”

“Bitter Souls” will feature scenes at Ballyhoo Candy Counter in West Pittston, City Line Shop Cafe in Carbondale, The Ritz Theater in Scranton, and Ros-Al Floral Studio in Forest City.

Making a movie involves a lot of coordination and community support. Savakinus invites more to get involved as he continues to produce films.

“I'm trying to make it more national,” he said. “And as we continue to build, I'm always looking for extras, I'm looking for people that have some acting ability. I'm looking for crew members with professional skills of camera work, lighting, sound, all those kinds of things, in addition to graphic artists, because you have to create a poster, social media, networking, all those things, a film encompasses so much.”

