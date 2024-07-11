Commission approves modified water, sewer rate increases; demands water quality study

Water and sewer rates will increase for Pennsylvania American Water customers, and the state will investigate water quality issues in the region.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission on Thursday approved both the investigation and the rate hikes but modified what the water company had originally sought.

The company had wanted increases of 24.2% for water customers and 2.5% for wastewater customers. The commission approved hikes of 10.7% for water and 6.4% for wastewater.

The original rate proposal was met with great resistance across the state, including in Scranton.

Tom Riese / WVIA News Residents and lawmakers from throughout Northeast Pennsylvania attended and spoke at the state's utility commission hearing at the Scranton Cultural Center earlier this year.

“This result is a great example of the power of public engagement. Scranton residents made their voices heard and we were able to work collectively, along with our state legislative partners, to save residents from the full rate hike that PAWC wanted,” Mayor Paige G. Cognetti said in a statement. “We made it clear that the extreme rate hikes sought by PAWC were not sustainable for those living in Scranton. The reduction in water rate hikes is a step in the right direction, but the suggestion to further increase wastewater rates is not.”

The company serves 681,707 water and 97,585 wastewater customers in 37 counties and is the largest regulated water and wastewater service provider in Pennsylvania.

The commission voted 4-1 to modify the proposed increases and take other steps to safeguard consumers and enhance affordability programs. The motion launches a PUC investigation into quality issues raised at public hearings, according to a release from the commission.

The commission’s law bureau will work with the Bureau of Technical Utility Services to investigate the large number of water quality concerns raised by consumers who testified at public hearings, especially involving consumers in the Scranton area and other communities in the company’s northeast service territory.

“We hope the investigation into service and quality issues in Scranton recommended by the PUC can protect any residents who have ongoing concerns about their water quality,” Cognetti said. “The PUC’s decision to investigate these issues, highlighted by public testimony, show that advocacy by residents and their elected officials can create positive change.”

Investigators will analyze possible causes of dirty, discolored or bad smelling water and make recommendations to correct these issues. Findings may be referred to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

The revised rate changes provide for a revenue increase of approximately $99.3 million per year, compared to the company’s initial request of nearly $202.4 million.