Duryea manufacturer to add 100 jobs as part of major expansion

A Duryea robotics and automated equipment manufacturer plans to expand and add dozens of jobs during the next three years, its leader said Friday.

Michael McHale, president and CEO of Production Systems Automation Inc., announced the expansion plan during an event with Gov. Josh Shapiro. Shapiro highlighted a new state program to redevelop abandoned industrial sites that McHale said his company might tap.

“Our goal is to add 100 employees to PSA over the next 36 months,” McHale said as he and dozens of employees and other local legislative staff joined Shapiro to discuss plans and the state program. “Here at PSA, the average combined salary is $105,000 plus family supporting benefits.”

McHale said the company already employs 92 people in Duryea and plans to add two buildings to its Clark Road campus.

The company also has plants in Lawrence in Washington County in southwestern Pennsylvania and Aston in Delaware County in southeastern Pennsylvania.

McHale said the state’s new $400 million PA SITES program gives his company a “chance to grow and compete on a national stage.”

“The future is bright. And with the development of these additional buildings, we will be able to successfully support our three locations, grow our current clients, launch our depot business for the Army and start manufacturing state-of-the-art satellite systems and increase our manufacturing skill set,” he said.

PA SITES stands for Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites.

Shapiro said the program is part of $500 million for development in the new state budget. That includes $20 million for sprucing up Main Streets, another $20 million for small minority-owned businesses and $15 million for tourism and marketing.

Shapiro, who ceremonially signed a bill creating PA SITES, credited recent budget negotiations with Democratic and Republican legislators for creating it. He included a local legislator from each party in the event – Rep. Jim Haddock, a Democrat from Pittston Township, and Rep. Aaron Kaufer, a Republican from Kingston.

“And listen, in these hyper-polarized times where it's hard to make progress, when we move the ball down the field, we should celebrate the people who do that work,” Shapiro said. “We should be in a position where we can stand with our head held high and say, we did something good for the people of Duryea.”

Haddock, a former Avoca mayor, said he grew up in Duryea and jokingly used a first cousin who works for the company to illustrate its value to the community.

“And I'll tell you how good this company is," Haddock said. "He’s not here today because he's up at Lake Wallenpaupack on his Jet Ski.”

Kaufer, a co-prime sponsor of PA SITES, said the program will allow the state to compete on an international scale.

“No more about hearing Ohio or West Virginia,” Kaufer said. “We're going to win here in Pennsylvania, and I'm proud to be part of that team.”