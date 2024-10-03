EVENTFUL: Rooftop party, Covered Bridge & Arts Festival, animal blessings & more planned

There is plenty to do in the region for the first weekend of October. The weather will be comfortable with partly sunny skies and high temperatures right around 70 degrees.

Brewsterhout Rooftop Party

Osterhout Free Library / Submitted Photo The annual Brewsterhout Rooftop Party is held on top of the Intermodal Center in Wilkes-Barre, located at 47 South Washington Street.

The annual fundraiser for the Osterhout Free Library allows guests to party on top of the Intermodal Center in Wilkes-Barre. Tickets are $30 and include food and drink from 20 local food vendors and seven breweries. The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at 47 South Washington Street. Tickets will be available at the door while supplies last, but it is recommended to order them ahead of time.

Blessing of the Animals

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Scranton hosts its annual Blessing of the Animals as part of the celebration of the Feast of St. Francis of Assissi, the Catholic church’s patron saint of animals and the environment.

All pets are welcome, leashed or in carriers, to a blessing service Friday at 6:30 p.m at 232 Wyoming Ave. St. Also, Cats and Dogs organization will be on hand with cats available for adoption, and Pawsitively for the Animals will give a presentation on pet aid. Craft vendors and animal-themed activities are planned.

Mural Dedication

The Big Band mural on 217 Wyoming Ave. in Scranton is a vibrant tribute to the area's big band era and the Scranton Sirens.

Submitted Photo / Jason Ardan Photography The Big Band Mural is a tribute to local jazz musicians. The artwork will be dedicated Friday with a celebration.

The artwork by Eric Bussart will be dedicated on Friday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Big Band Mural Dedication and Meet the Artist Celebration, hosted by Scranton Tomorrow and its Mural Arts Program Committee.

The party will continue with more performances from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m at the Christopher A. Doherty Park on the corner of Wyoming Ave. and Linden St.

1 of 2 — ST_Eric_Bussart_The_Big_Band_Photo_by_Liz_Baldi.jpeg Artist Eric Bussart stands in front of his latest project, The Big Band Mural. Submitted Photo / Liz Baldi 2 of 2 — Scranton Sirens Duke Ellington by Eric Bussart.jpg Bandleader, composer and pianist Duke Ellington is depicted in the artwork that honors Scranton's musical history. Submitted Photo / Eric Bussart

Scranton Fringe Festival

The Scranton Fringe Festival continues to celebrate its tenth year through Oct. 6 with theatrical, musical and immersive performances at several venues.

The AFA Gallery will host a closing reception Friday for the ART FOR ALL: art exhibit and Fringe 10 year retrospective from 5 to 9 p.m. The exhibit is on display through Sunday.

Also Friday, the Fringe Cabaret will feature a variety of acts Friday at 9 p.m. at the Scranton Cultural Center.

Throughout the weekend, Luzerne County native Hope Austin will perform Love in White-Inked Mother’s Milk , a “meditation on self-love as an active practice,” at the Scranton Cultural Center. Party Robot , Mimosas , and Home Rule: An Irreverent Catholic Horror-Comedy will also take to local stages for several shows this weekend.

The Taking Up Space Film Festival is a “festival within a festival” that showcases the work of or about BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, Persons of Color) individuals.

“We want to take up space and let you know that these stories are here, they’re important and impactful,” said artistic director Dan Kimbrough.

Four films will be screened at the Electric City Trolley Museum Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. The screenings are free, with reservations encouraged, and will last 90 minutes. A free shuttle will be available to and from other Scranton Fringe venues.

“The person telling the story does impact the story,” Kimbrough said. “So having a festival that looks at BIPOC storytellers or has BIPOC individuals… you get a different view on the exact same story sometimes.”

Submitted Photo / Eli S. Comedian Shawn Wickens will take audiences on a "smart, comedic journey, which also serves as a ridiculous physics lecture" in the show based on his self-published book, Time Machine Blueprints.

Comedian Shawn Wickens will perform in Time Machine Blueprints: The Show on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Scranton Cultural Center. Tickets are $15.

Local stand-up comedians and improvisers will perform in Funny at the Fringe presented by Scranton Improv & Comedy Saturday at 7 p.m. at the AFA Gallery.

Members of the NEPA Philharmonic will perform Once Upon an Orchestra Saturday at 1 p.m. The show at the Lackawanna County Children’s Library will teach young audience members about brass instruments and attending an orchestra concert.

There will also be a Teen Silent Disco at the Lackawanna County Children’s Library Saturday at 2 p.m.

Other events