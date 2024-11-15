Factoryville-area residents win battle against quarry expansion

Clinton Township Supervisors have voted down a permit to expand mining operations on 110-acre quarry in Factoryville. However, this might not be the quarry’s final application.

Residents at the meeting rejoiced at the board’s decision Wednesday to halt all mining operations at the Mazzone Falls Quarry . Since February, they say Owner Frank Mazzone started running jackhammers from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. almost every day.

Sound of the Mazzone Falls Quarry in operation from Clinton Township resident Elizabeth Bennett, who also served as her neighbors' lawyer during the quarry hearings. Bennett played this audio which she said was taken from inside her home during the second hearing. Listen • 0:07

Resident Rebecca Macijowsky, 73, described the sound as “maddening” during the last day of hearings.

“It sounds like somebody is trying to break my front door down,” said Macijowsky on Nov. 6 , adding that she’s lived at her home on Concord Avenue for 20 years.

Residents made their arguments over two days of hearings. Mazzone and his lawyer, Edwin Abrahamsen, Jr. from ACA Law, made their argument on the first night of hearings.

The quarry is separated by 400 feet from the closest of 60 homes on Bunker Hill Road and Concord Ave. in Wyoming County, according to the board. Mazzone had applied for a conditional use permit to continue blasting operations and mineral extraction on two acres of his 110-acre quarry at 109 Bunker Hill Rd.

Supervisor Paul Corby said the denial halts all mining operations on all 110 acres of the quarry, but he does not think this will be the quarry’s last push to expand mining operations. He explained that Mazzone has 30 days from receiving a legal notice of the denial to appeal the board’s decision.

Mazzone and his lawyer were not present at Wednesday’s meeting. Abrahamsen Jr. did not respond to a request for comment.

Karen Brown, Clinton’s secretary, treasurer and open records officer, was grateful for residents' cooperation during the hearing process.

“Thank you all for being so patient,” said Brown after the board rendered its decision. “Because this is not an easy decision for these three supervisors who work for the township and also live here…So, I do appreciate that. Thank you.”

The Clinton Township Board of Supervisors next regular meeting is scheduled for Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. at the municipal office, 155 Creek Road, Factoryville.