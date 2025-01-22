Scranton High on Capitol Hill: Students meet with lawmakers on final day of inauguration trip

The Scranton High School trip to the presidential inauguration didn't go as originally planned.

But students said it ended up being better than they expected.

The group returned to Scranton late Tuesday night, after a busy day on Capitol Hill.

This was the fifth trip to an inauguration organized by teachers Sean Curry and Jerry Skotleski. Students committed to the trip a year ago, before knowing the parties' nominees.

On Tuesday, the students stood on the Rotunda stage where Donald Trump became the nation's 47th president the day before. The students met with Sen. John Fetterman, along with new legislators Sen. Dave McCormick and Rep. Rob Bresnahan.

1 of 4 — 474445876_1135019951745785_2136470351940482418_n.jpg Scranton High School students meet with Sen. John Fetterman, left, at his office in Washington, D.C. Submitted photo 2 of 4 — 474700709_1135020001745780_2689538058679339137_n.jpg Scranton High School students met new U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick while in Washington, D.C. Submitted photo 3 of 4 — 474551749_1135019991745781_3285055183572080351_n.jpg Students from Scranton High School also met Adam Schiff, a senator from California. Submitted photo 4 of 4 — 474444823_1135033515077762_861213950473339355_n.jpg Scranton High School students stand outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday. Submitted photo

