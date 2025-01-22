Trump Jan. 6 riot pardons aid almost a dozen residents of Northeast and North-Central Pa.

On Friday, a federal judge sentenced brothers Andrew and Matthew Valentin to 2-1/2 years in prison and financial penalties for roles in the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot.

The Monroe County brothers immediately entered a Washington, D.C. prison, but got out Monday and won’t serve another day behind bars or pay a penny.

Convicted in October and scheduled for sentencing next Monday, Deborah Lynn Lee, 58, of Olyphant, Lackawanna County, will get off without a penalty.

They’ll remain free because President Donald Trump pardoned about 1,600 convicted or accused Jan. 6 rioters hours after taking the oath of office Monday.

No document dismissing the cases against the Valentins was filed as of Wednesday afternoon, but a federal judge in Washington, D.C. formally dismissed Lee’s charges Tuesday at the request of the acting U.S. attorney there.

The judge cited Trump’s pardons.

A judge convicted Lee on Oct. 11 of entering and remaining in a restricted building (the Capitol) or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in the Capitol; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol.

Matthew Valentin, 32, pleaded guilty Sept. 26 to two counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers. Andrew Valentin, 27, pleaded guilty Sept. 26 to assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon.

Besides the prison sentence, a judge sentenced the Valentins to three years probation and to pay a $2,000 fine and $2,000 in restitution.

The Valentins and Lee are among almost a dozen residents of Northeast and North-Central Pennsylvanians who will benefit from the pardons, which are considered a form of forgiveness.

The others already pleaded guilty and served their sentences. Their criminal records will remain intact.

The others are:



Frank Scavo, 62, a former Old Forge school director, Lackawanna County. Scavo pleaded guilty Sept. 8, 2021, to parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol. A federal judge sentenced him Nov. 22, 2021, to 60 days in prison and to pay $500 in restitution and a $5,000 fine. Scavo, who organized a bus trip to Washington for the inauguration, said he learned about the pardons on the ride home. “Congratulations, Frank, cleared,” a friend texted him. He spent more than $60,000 on lawyers and another $5,550 on fines and penalties, he said. He said he would not enter the Capitol again during a similar protest but cast doubt on whether he was wrong Jan. 6, 2021. “Now, listen, whether or not I did wrong according to their statutes? Yes,” he said. “But remember, and here's where it lies. When I walked into the door, there were a policeman standing on each side. They just stood there at attention. They didn't say we're closed today. They didn't say you’re in a restricted area. They didn't say a word and just allowed these protesters to file in orderly.” Many Jan. 6 videos show police and protesters fighting inside and outside the Capitol to keep protesters out. The Department of Justice reported about 140 police officers were injured.



Michael Rusyn, 29, of Olyphant, Lackawanna County. Rusyn pleaded guilty Sept. 13, 2021, to parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol. A federal judge sentenced him Jan. 11, 2022, to serve two years on probation and pay $500 in restitution and a $2,000 fine.



Annie Howell, 34, a Luzerne County resident. Howell pleaded guilty Dec. 2, 2021, to entering and remaining in a restricted building (the Capitol) or grounds. A judge sentenced her March 2, 2022, to three years probation, 60 days of intermittent confinement (10 days at a time), to pay $500 in restitution and to complete 60 hours of community service.



Tammy A. Bronsburg, also known as Tammy Butry, of Williamsport, Lycoming County. Bronsburg pleaded guilty June 27, 2022, to parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol. A judge sentenced her Jan. 5, 2023, to 20 days in prison, two years of probation and to pay $500 in restitution.



Andrew Wrigley, of Jim Thorpe, Carbon County. Wrigley pleaded guilty Sept. 8, 2021, to parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol. A judge sentenced him Dec. 2, 2021, to 18 months of probation, a $2,000 fine and $500 restitution.



Steven Boyd Barber, of Tunkhannock, Wyoming County. Barber pleaded guilty Jan. 12, 2024, to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol. A judge sentenced him May 15 to two years probation and ordered him to pay $500 in restitution.



Esvetlana Cramer, of Harveys Lake, Luzerne County. She pleaded guilty Jan. 12, 2024, to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol. A judge sentenced her May 15 to two years probation and ordered her to pay $500 in restitution.

Mark R. Aungst, of South Williamsport, Lycoming County, accompanied Bronsburg. He pleaded guilty June 27, 2022, to parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol. Aungst died before he was sentenced.