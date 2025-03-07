Exeter’s Northeast Sight Services announces new president and CEO

Northeast Sight Services announced Friday that Amy George Feldman will serve as the organization’s next president and CEO, effective March 24.

The organization’s mission is, “to serve the needs of the blind and visually impaired in our local community with the utmost pride and commitment.” It offers various services, such as vision therapy, and activities, like the low vision book club , to help its clients adapt to life with visual impairments.

George Feldman worked at Northeast Sight Services for the past decade, serving as vice president of development and planned giving.

She has more than 20 years of experience working in the nonprofit sector with roles at United Way of Wyoming Valley and the Wyoming Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross before coming to Northeast Sight Services.

“Amy’s appointment reflects her exceptional leadership, vision, and unwavering commitment to the mission of Northeast Sight Services,” said the organization’s board president, April Vinciarelli. “She has played a pivotal role in growing the organization and programming and cultivating our community's support, and we are excited to see Amy take on this new executive responsibility.”

Her predecessor, Sara Peperno, will leave the organization to serve as the next president and CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley . Peperno worked as Northeast Sight Services’ president and CEO since 2013.

Feldman looks forward to leading the organization and continuing to help the region’s community of individuals with visual impairments and blindness.

“I am honored and excited to take on this new role within an organization that means so much to me,” said George Feldman. “I look forward to building on our strong foundation and working alongside our dedicated team to expand services, enhance accessibility and continue making a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve.”

George Feldman intends to strengthen the outreach and impact of the organization in her new role.