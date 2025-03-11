Substitute named as ex-Abington Heights superintendent remains on leave from Southern Lehigh job

UPPER SAUCON TWP. — Southern Lehigh School Board appointed a substitute superintendent Monday while chief of schools Michael Mahon remains on administrative leave.

Assistant Superintendent Karen Trinkle was chosen for the temporary role.

The board approved the personnel move and unanimously voted to adjust Trinkle’s annual salary to $176,613.33 to reflect her new position as substitute superintendent.

Board President Emily Gehman said Monday that Trinkle was appointed to maintain “daily continuity” for staff and students.

Administrative leave follows public critique

It's Gehman's public comments about Mahon that preceded news of his administrative leave. Gehman criticized the superintendent's “poor leadership," at a board meeting in late February.

She said Mahon miscommunicated with the school board and tried to turn school directors against one another throughout his tenure.

At the time, Mahon pushed back on these claims.

School Director Christopher Wayock expressed support for Mahon at that February meeting and criticized Gehman for her public statements about the superintendent's performance.

On Monday, Wayock was the only board member to vote against Trinkle’s appointment.

Wayock said his vote was not reflective of Trinkle’s work, but rather an expression of “concern for a process I do not believe was done correctly.”

Wayock said Trinkle has done a “wonderful job” during her tenure in the district.

On Trinkle's salary adjustment, the board approved the change unanimously. School Director Mary Joy Reinarts was absent.

Return unsure

Maria Ault, a Center Valley resident, criticized board leadership during Monday's public comment section for its handling of Mahon's leave, which she learned about through news reports, she said.

Ault said the board should have directly informed the Southern Lehigh community of Mahon’s leave.

Mahon has led the district since late 2021. Prior to that, he served as superintendent for the Abington Heights School District in Lackawanna County for 17 years.

It's not clear whether he will return to his role. The school board has provided no information or a timeline regarding an anticipated return.

At Monday’s meeting, an attorney for the district said the board can’t comment on or answer questions about personnel.

Mahon did not respond to LehighValleyNews.com’s request for comment that was sent to his district email last Wednesday.

An auto-generated message provided contact information for Trinkle. Mahon’s personal contact number seems to be disconnected.