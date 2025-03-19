Susquehanna County Correctional Facility will close on March 28

Susquehanna County will close its prison on March 28, the county commissioners said Wednesday, with the move intended to save about $3 million each year.

About 25 staff members at the Susquehanna County Correctional Facility in Bridgewater Twp. will be affected, officials said.

“We offer our sincere gratitude to the jail personnel and acknowledge their hard work, dedication and invaluable service. The difficult decision to proceed with the closure and layoffs of valued employees was not taken lightly," the commissioners' statement said. "Please know that their hard work has not gone unnoticed. We appreciate the time and energy you have invested in the county and wish the best in their future endeavors.”

The prison was designed to house more than 100 prisoners, officials said. The typical number incarcerated has ranged between 20 and 40, and "required facility staffing exceeds the optimum ratio of guards to inmates," the statement said.

Built in the 1990s, the prison also needs "substantial and costly upgrades and repairs," which were not factored into the $3 million savings, the commissioners said.

Wednesday's announcement comes at a time when the county has been facing fiscal pressures. Earlier this year, commissioners passed a $34 million budget that resulted in a 15.6% tax hike for county residents.

"The closure and resulting savings to the county budget should offset any need for tax increases in the county for the next several years," the commissioners said.

Where will the inmates go?

Female inmates were transferred out of the facility earlier this year.

Susquehanna County has agreements with several neighboring counties to house current and future inmates, officials said, and they will have expanded access to mental health and drug and alcohol counseling services in those counties.

The commissioners are also working with the county's Court of Common Pleas on prison alternatives for non-violent offenders that would serve to reduce deficit levels related to court-related expenditures.

“Taxpayers should not be paying $20,000 to collect a $200 fine,” the commissioners said.