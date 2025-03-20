EVENTFUL: Spring into health and wellness, swap clothing in Lackawanna County or golf in a Wilkes-Barre library

Spring has officially arrived. Spend the first weekend of the season at a community event that promotes sustainable fashion, or attend a health and wellness fair to learn how to improve yourself. Read on for more things to do this weekend.



Clothing Swap at the Gathering Place

Spice up your wardrobe sustainably by trading a few items from your closet for something new-to-you from a neighbor.

Facebook / Swap Scranton Swappers will be able to shop for clothes organized by size.

Swap Scranton hosts these events at the change of the seasons.

This Community Clothing Swap will be held Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. at The Gathering Place in Clarks Summit.

Participants can bring up to 10 clean, gently used or new clothing, shoes or accessories and receive one ticket in exchange for each item.

Those tickets can be used to purchase just as many items.

Community Clothing Swap

Sunday, March 23

Noon - 4 p.m.

The Gathering Place

304 South State St., Clarks Summit

Health and Wellness Fair

The Junior League of Scranton is a nonprofit women’s organization dedicated to improving the community. This weekend, the group will host a free Health and Wellness Fair.

“We spend a lot of time taking a look at our community and our community's needs,” said Elizabeth McLane, co-chair of the event. “And one of the needs that we have become more aware of are health outcomes and disparities.”

Two dozen local vendors with specialities in different aspects of healthcare will be there, including Marywood University’s nutrition department, Wilkes University’s pharmacy department, mental health services and more.

The free event will be held Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at Scranton High School.

Health and Wellness Fair

Saturday, March 22

Noon - 3 p.m.

63 Mike Munchak Way, Scranton

All ‘Fore’ Books Mini Golf Classic

An 18-hole miniature golf course will take over the Osterhout Free Library this weekend, with two events planned in partnership with the Rotary Club of Wilkes-Barre.

Osterhout Free Library The Mini Golf Classic at the Osterhout Free Library raises money for children's programs at the library.

"All the 18 holes kind of weave through the whole library, through the first floor, up to the second floor, back down, through the children's department," said Michelle Riley, director of development and community relations at the library.

Adult Night for ages 21+ will be held Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. Putters will receive two drink tickets with the $20 fee to play.

Sunday’s event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is for all ages. The cost is $5 for children and $10 for adults.

"This is the first year we're adding the adult night component, just as a way to boost our fundraising and try to add a different element to the event," Riley said. "We have a variety of beers to offer. We're going to have a mixed drink option, and we also have some non alcoholic options."

Both events will have raffle baskets and an opportunity to compete in the $500 hole-in-one challenge.

Proceeds will benefit children's programs and services at the library. Tickets are available online or at the library and walk-ins are welcome, too.

All 'Fore' Books Mini Golf Classic

Saturday, March 22, & Sunday, March 23

Osterhout Free Library

71 South Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre

Other events: