EVENTFUL: Spring into health and wellness, swap clothing in Lackawanna County or golf in a Wilkes-Barre library
Spring has officially arrived. Spend the first weekend of the season at a community event that promotes sustainable fashion, or attend a health and wellness fair to learn how to improve yourself. Read on for more things to do this weekend.
Clothing Swap at the Gathering Place
Spice up your wardrobe sustainably by trading a few items from your closet for something new-to-you from a neighbor.
Swap Scranton hosts these events at the change of the seasons.
This Community Clothing Swap will be held Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. at The Gathering Place in Clarks Summit.
Participants can bring up to 10 clean, gently used or new clothing, shoes or accessories and receive one ticket in exchange for each item.
Those tickets can be used to purchase just as many items.
Community Clothing Swap
Sunday, March 23
Noon - 4 p.m.
The Gathering Place
304 South State St., Clarks Summit
Health and Wellness Fair
The Junior League of Scranton is a nonprofit women’s organization dedicated to improving the community. This weekend, the group will host a free Health and Wellness Fair.
“We spend a lot of time taking a look at our community and our community's needs,” said Elizabeth McLane, co-chair of the event. “And one of the needs that we have become more aware of are health outcomes and disparities.”
Two dozen local vendors with specialities in different aspects of healthcare will be there, including Marywood University’s nutrition department, Wilkes University’s pharmacy department, mental health services and more.
The free event will be held Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at Scranton High School.
Health and Wellness Fair
Saturday, March 22
Noon - 3 p.m.
63 Mike Munchak Way, Scranton
All ‘Fore’ Books Mini Golf Classic
An 18-hole miniature golf course will take over the Osterhout Free Library this weekend, with two events planned in partnership with the Rotary Club of Wilkes-Barre.
"All the 18 holes kind of weave through the whole library, through the first floor, up to the second floor, back down, through the children's department," said Michelle Riley, director of development and community relations at the library.
Adult Night for ages 21+ will be held Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. Putters will receive two drink tickets with the $20 fee to play.
Sunday’s event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is for all ages. The cost is $5 for children and $10 for adults.
"This is the first year we're adding the adult night component, just as a way to boost our fundraising and try to add a different element to the event," Riley said. "We have a variety of beers to offer. We're going to have a mixed drink option, and we also have some non alcoholic options."
Both events will have raffle baskets and an opportunity to compete in the $500 hole-in-one challenge.
Proceeds will benefit children's programs and services at the library. Tickets are available online or at the library and walk-ins are welcome, too.
All 'Fore' Books Mini Golf Classic
Saturday, March 22, & Sunday, March 23
Osterhout Free Library
71 South Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre
Other events:
- NEPA's Got Talent, hosted by the Northeastern Pennsylvania Music Teacher Association will be held at the F.M. Kirby Center on Sunday, March 23, at 2 p.m.
- Susquehanna Brewing Co. in Pittston will host a Girl Scout Cookies and Beer Pairing Saturday, March 22, from 1 to 4 p.m.
- The 2025 Marywood University Campus Walk is Sunday, March 23, at 9 a.m. The walk is part of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention fundraising series to engage youth in suicide prevention.
- The Great Northeast Model Train Show is scheduled for Sunday, March 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Scranton East, Dunmore. Admission is $5.
- Abide Coffeehouse in Wilkes-Barre will host a Plant Swap Sunday, March 23, from 4 to 6 p.m.
- Creekside Gardens in Tunkhannock will host a Spring Planter Workshop Saturday, March 22, and Sunday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The workshop fee is $5 and containers and plants are sold separately.