Meuser defends possible Medicaid cuts, tariffs at Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce meeting

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser defended proposed cuts to Medicaid and tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump during a Tuesday luncheon with Schuylkill County business leaders.

The Luzerne County Republican also said he is considering a run for governor in 2026, an ambition which has been the subject of media reports in recent months.

Meuser argued the One Big Beautiful Bill Act , which House Republicans passed last week, would end “waste, abuse, fraud and corruption” from an alleged 1.3 million people who he said are in the country illegally and receiving Medicaid benefits.

Meuser said cuts to Medicaid and SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, are crucial to tackling the nation’s $1.9 trillion deficit.

He spoke to Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce members alongside chamber President and CEO Robert Carl, Jr., Ed Winkelbauer of Richard B. Ryon Insurance, and State Rep. Jamie Barton (R-Schuylkill County).

“The Medicaid system has increased since 2019 … it got up 58% … just over a five-and-a-half year period … that's really not sustainable,” Meuser said at Mountain Valley Golf Course in Barnesville.

Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America Attendees listen during the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce's May 27 forum as U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser spoke about tariffs and possible Medicaid cuts.

Who could lose Medicaid benefits

Advocates say that if enacted, the massive 1,116-page act would help tackle the deficit — including by slashing Medicaid spending — as well as cutting taxes for individuals and businesses and bolstering border security.

The Senate hopes to wrap up its version by the Fourth of July holiday, the Associated Press reported.

The House bill calls for at least $700 billion in cuts to Medicaid to finance the cost of $4.5 trillion in tax breaks. An estimate from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said Medicaid cuts would cut 8.6 million people off of health care over the decade .

More than 3.1 million Pennsylvanians are covered by Medicaid , according to KFF. That’s roughly 21% of the state’s population.

Medicaid helps cover healthcare costs for people with limited income. Advocates say the bill’s requirement for “able-bodied adults” to work 80 hours a month would put undue stress on the sick.

Meuser defended proposed work requirements and added that people with mental health issues or other concerns could get waivers.

“There will be waivers … that the states can administer, so it's not harsh, it's humanitarian. But on the same note, we just can't have anyone who applies getting Medicaid benefits,” said Meuser.

Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Robert Carl, Jr. talks about tariffs on May 27 in Barnesville. From left to right at the table, U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, Ed Winkelbauer of Richard B. Ryon Insurance and State Rep. Jamie Barton.

Meuser said Tuesday only people who are not eligible for Medicaid benefits would lose their access.

“If they are receiving Medicaid and they are not eligible, there's a very good chance — and they should — lose their coverage. For instance, if you're here illegally — and I don't mean a green card — you aren't supposed to be on the Medicaid rolls. We are going to … impose work requirements on Medicaid that used to exist back in the Bill Clinton days. It was known as … 'workfair,' rather than welfare,” Meuser said.

Activists have said that people with unexpected illnesses like cancer would be at risk due to the cuts and policy changes.

Meuser replied that it “would be terrible” if that happened.

“I guarantee you, we won't let that happen. We can't let that happen,” he said.

Meuser backs tariffs, chamber head worries

Meuser also defended Trump’s trade war against China and said tariffs will bring foreign powers to the table to negotiate for reciprocal trade agreements.

He stressed the nation should invest in burgeoning artificial intelligence and solar industries to give the U.S. an economic edge over countries that produce less technologically complex products, like textiles.

“We need to create the advantage … through policy, through bringing down interest rates, through keeping inflation in check, through regulatory reform, through low energy costs, again, these things can happen,” he said.

He assured attendees that the U.S. Dollar will remain stable during tariff negotiations, as people believing in the dollar is what strengthens it.

“If we have growth, which means more investments and growth … [that] brings down inflation, which in turn allows interest rates to come down. Which in the end, allows our … treasury bills to be sold at more competitive prices worldwide, with a higher yield … a strong America creates a strong dollar,” said Meuser.

Chamber leader Carl speculated that small businesses that import raw materials from other countries could be hurt by tariffs and added that lower-income people “could be severely hurt” by tariffs, as many cheaper-made items are imported.

“So, the impact on the consumer is kind of just as important to me as the impact to business and nonprofits, because we're all in it together … I suspect that the import side of the equation for a lot of our businesses and almost every one of our manufacturing [companies in the U.S.] is huge, and so we … have to be worried about it. And whether it's 10% [increase in tariffs] or … as high as 35%, it's still an impact,” Carl said.

“There's going to be some short-term financial constraints [from tariffs]. It's a matter of, can businesses pass some of that on [to the consumer? And] how much of it can they absorb,” he asked.

Possible run for governor

Meuser added he is considering running for governor in 2026. He said Pennsylvania needs a strong leader who sees the state’s “tremendous opportunity” like Georgia’s Brian Kemp and Florida’s Ron DeSantis.