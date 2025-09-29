'Conversations for the Common Good' panel discussion to address judicial independence

Four judges will discuss the importance of judicial independence in the next installment of WVIA’s Conversations for the Common Good series.

Conversations for the Common Good: “Safeguarding Justice Through Judicial Independence,” will be filmed at the WVIA Studio in Pittston on Monday, Oct. 6.

A panel of state and federal judges will explain the historical role of judicial independence in our legal system. The program identifies current threats to the rule of law, the administration of justice, and even to the security of individual judges.

Panelists include Judge Matthew Brann, Chief United States District Judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania; Judge Joseph Saporito Jr., United States District Judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania; Judge Lesa Gelb of the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas and Judge Mary Jane Bowes of the Superior Court of Pennsylvania.

Tracey Matisak will moderate the panel, which will explore where we go from here and recommends ways the public and the judiciary can promote and preserve judicial independence.

Tickets to attend the panel are free. Sign up at wvia.org/events to reserve a seat. The panel starts at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 6.

The special is scheduled to air on WVIA-TV on Thursday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.