Lifelong dairy advocate, who served on Elk Lake School Board for 64 years, dies at 93

WVIA | By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published February 3, 2026 at 12:36 PM EST
Leaders of the Northeastern Educational Intermediate Unit toasted Arden Tewksbury, Elk Lake's board representative, in June.
Submitted photo
Leaders of the Northeastern Educational Intermediate Unit toasted Arden Tewksbury, Elk Lake's board representative, in June.

Arden Tewksbury served on an unpaid school board longer than anyone else in the United States. He died Friday — eight weeks after his final term on the Elk Lake School Board ended.

Arden Tewksbury has served on the Elk Lake School Board since 1961.
Submitted photo
Arden Tewksbury served on the Elk Lake School Board from 1961 to 2025.

He joined the board in 1961, completing his 64-year tenure in December. For more than 50 years, he operated a dairy farm in Meshoppen, retiring in 2003, and continued to advocate for small, rural, family-owned dairy farms.

In recent years, he became a passionate advocate for the reintroduction of whole milk in schools, his obituary explains.

"The passage of the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2025, with bipartisan support, would have been especially meaningful to him," the obituary states.

The law, signed by President Donald Trump last month, allows schools to offer whole and reduced-fat milk, both flavored and unflavored.

The school district and Pennsylvania School Boards Association honored Tewksbury in October. His health prevented him from attending the meeting, but his family accepted the recognition on his behalf. Those at the meeting toasted Tewksbury with cups of whole milk.

Elk Lake Superintendent Bob Galella and other district leaders toast Arden Tewksbury with cups of whole milk.
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News
Elk Lake Superintendent Bob Galella and other district leaders toast Arden Tewksbury with cups of whole milk.
Sarah Hofius Hall
Sarah Hofius Hall has covered education in Northeast Pennsylvania for almost two decades. She visits the region's classrooms and reports on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers. Her reporting ranges from covering controversial school closure plans and analyzing test scores to uncovering wasteful spending and highlighting the inspirational work done by the region's educators. Her work has been recognized by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Women's Press Association.

You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
