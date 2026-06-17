Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport hosting B-29 bomber, other vintage warplanes

The last phase of Northeast Pennsylvania’s two-week dalliance with planes, trains and automobiles starts today.

For five days, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport will host the Airpower History Tour, a collection of World War II planes that visitors can see up close starting today.

The Commemorative Air Force, a nonprofit, sponsors the displays across the country as of way of preserving historic military planes and educating people about American military aviation history, according to its website.

Airport assistant executive director BJ Teichman said she knew about the group from aviation conferences but did not pursue them to come here.

“I think that they chose us primarily because they haven't been to AVP before,” Teichman said. “And so, I think they are interested in sharing the World War II vintage aircraft with folks in Northeast Pennsylvania.”

The display is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Access to where the planes are parked is $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 11-17 and free for children 10 and under.

Parking is at The Venue / Culinary Creations lot, 28 Concorde Dr., Dupont. The cost is $10 per car and includes a shuttle to the planes. Payment is by credit or debit card only, no cash accepted.

The planes will cap a parade of high-profile transportation-related events that kicked off with a vintage Big Boy locomotive arriving in the region followed by modern NASCAR race cars in Long Pond.

The list of vintages planes on display will include:



A Boeing B-29 Superfortress named “FIFI." A different B-29 named as Enola Gay dropped the nuclear bomb known as "Little Boy" on Hiroshima, Japan, that led to the end of World War II. The Enola Gay's navigator, Theodore “Dutch” Van Kirk, grew up in Northumberland County.

The largest and most technically advanced aircraft of their time, B-29s first flew in 1942 during the war. The Air Force used it until 1960, according to the group.

“FIFI,” which the group acquired in 1971, is one of only two B-29s still flying. It began touring in 1974.

The largest and most technically advanced aircraft of their time, B-29s first flew in 1942 during the war. The Air Force used it until 1960, according to the group. “FIFI,” which the group acquired in 1971, is one of only two B-29s still flying. It began touring in 1974. A North American P-51D Mustang. The plane became a favorite of Allied fighter pilots and bomber crews with a range of 1,300 miles and better speed and maneuverability than German and Japanese planes.

A North American T-6 Texan. Known as the "Pilotmaker,” the T-6 was an advanced flight trainer that introduced new pilots to a complex aircraft with more speed of over 200-plus miles per hour.

A Boeing PT-13 Stearman, the main plane used to train pilots for all military branches during the war.

A Beech RC-45J SNB, a U.S. Navy/Marine variant of the civilian Model 18 Twin Beech, known as the “Big Oily Beast.” More than half the 10,000 produced between 1937 and 1970 were for the military, which used them for light transport, photoreconnaissance and navigation, bombing, and gunnery training.

Fans can ride in a plane, but for a hefty price.

Tickets for B-29 rides, priced at $725 to $1,995, and the P-51D Mustang, priced at $1,500 to $2,500, were still available as of Tuesday afternoon. Rides may be booked in advance at AirPowerTour.org.

Flights on the T-6 and PT-13 are sold out, according to the group’s website.

B-29 cockpit tours will be available each day beginning at 9 a.m., except on Saturday and Sunday when tours start at noon.

“I think it’s a wonderful community outreach,” Teichman said. “This is not a revenue-generating event for the airport.

Proceeds go to maintaining the group’s fleet of more than 180 aircraft.

“We're providing the space to them as a courtesy,” she said.

The display will not affect commercial flights, Teichman said.