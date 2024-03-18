Poconos job fair in April

The Working Pike Job Fair is back for the seventh year.

More than 70 employers in a variety of fields from across the tristate area are expected to attend. There is no fee for job seekers and no RSVP is necessary.

Working Pike will be held on Tuesday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Best Western Inn at Hunts Landing in Matamoras.

Pike County’s Workforce Development Agency will help update resumes before the fair. Contact the office at 570-296-2909 to schedule an appointment.

Employers are also encouraged to attend the fair.