100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Poconos job fair in April

By WVIA News
Published March 18, 2024 at 11:05 AM EDT

The Working Pike Job Fair is back for the seventh year.

More than 70 employers in a variety of fields from across the tristate area are expected to attend. There is no fee for job seekers and no RSVP is necessary.

Working Pike will be held on Tuesday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Best Western Inn at Hunts Landing in Matamoras.

Pike County’s Workforce Development Agency will help update resumes before the fair. Contact the office at 570-296-2909 to schedule an appointment.

Employers are also encouraged to attend the fair.

Tags
News Briefs Pike County
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News