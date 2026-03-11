100 WVIA Way
Pennsylvania State Police: Man, 23, killed in Pike County 'officer-involved' shooting

WVIA | By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published March 11, 2026 at 2:57 PM EDT

A 23-year-old man has died after an "officer-involved" shooting in Pike County according to Pennsylvania State Police.

A release from Pennsylvania State Police does not list the date or time of the incident, but states that John Merop, 23, was pronounced dead by the Pike County Coroner.

State Police said troopers from the Blooming Grove station responded to a residence on Roemerville Road in Greene Twp. at the request of Pike County Mental Health/Mental Development.

The release states that "during the course of the incident, an officer-involved shooting occurred."

The officer involved in the shooting has not been identified. State police said the investigation is ongoing and they are coordinating with the Pike County District Attorney's Office.

The Pike County Coroner did not respond to multiple requests for comment. State police had not provided a specific date or time for the shooting as of Wednesday afternoon.

News Briefs Pike CountyPennsylvania State PoliceGreene Twp.
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
