Pennsylvania State Police: Man, 23, killed in Pike County 'officer-involved' shooting

A 23-year-old man has died after an "officer-involved" shooting in Pike County according to Pennsylvania State Police.

A release from Pennsylvania State Police does not list the date or time of the incident, but states that John Merop, 23, was pronounced dead by the Pike County Coroner.

State Police said troopers from the Blooming Grove station responded to a residence on Roemerville Road in Greene Twp. at the request of Pike County Mental Health/Mental Development.

The release states that "during the course of the incident, an officer-involved shooting occurred."

The officer involved in the shooting has not been identified. State police said the investigation is ongoing and they are coordinating with the Pike County District Attorney's Office.

The Pike County Coroner did not respond to multiple requests for comment. State police had not provided a specific date or time for the shooting as of Wednesday afternoon.