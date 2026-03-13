100 WVIA Way
Coroner: Scranton man, 57, dead after being pulled from Lackawanna River

WVIA | By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published March 13, 2026 at 9:34 AM EDT

A 57-year-old Scranton man died after first responders pulled him from the Lackawanna River around noon on Thursday, Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland said.

Rowland said his office and the Scranton Police Department are investigating the man's death and his identity is being withheld at this time.

The man was discovered in the river under the Mulberry Street bridge complex shortly before noon on Thursday, Rowland said.

First responders pulled him from the water and took him to Geisinger Community Medical Center, where he was declared dead after resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News