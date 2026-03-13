Coroner: Scranton man, 57, dead after being pulled from Lackawanna River

A 57-year-old Scranton man died after first responders pulled him from the Lackawanna River around noon on Thursday, Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland said.

Rowland said his office and the Scranton Police Department are investigating the man's death and his identity is being withheld at this time.

The man was discovered in the river under the Mulberry Street bridge complex shortly before noon on Thursday, Rowland said.

First responders pulled him from the water and took him to Geisinger Community Medical Center, where he was declared dead after resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.