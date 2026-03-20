Jones to remain on primary election ballot for state rep seat

A state appeals court judge ruled Thursday that Luzerne County state House candidate Bill Jones can remain on the May 19 primary election ballot.

The Commonwealth Court’s decision means Jones will face state Rep. Jamie Walsh, of Ross Twp., for the Republican nomination for the 117th House District seat that includes part of southern Luzerne County.

Jeremy Benscoter, of Hunlock Twp., is unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Republican voter Leann Busch asked the court to throw Jones off the ballot because of an error on his candidate affidavit. Jones left blank a line that asks the name of his voting precinct.

Jones, who lives in Dorrance Twp., which only has one voting precinct, called his failure to fill out the line “a technical error” and was pleased the decision.

“I wasn’t trying to hide anything from the voter,” he said Friday. “I missed the line.”

— Borys Krawczeniuk