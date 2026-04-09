Home heat assistance program extended

The Shapiro administration extended the state's home heating program, LIHEAP, through May 8. The application period for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program typically ends April 10.

The federally funded program, administered through the state Department of Human Services, offers cash grants to help with bills and crisis grants for emergencies.

According to a release from DHS, the season is being extended because they have the adequate funds. Renters and homeowners can apply online or in person at their county assistance office.

— Haley O'Brien