'Film Forward' event offers networking for filmmakers

The Lackawanna County Film & Multimedia Commission will host an evening of networking and screenings at The Circle Drive-In on Thursday.

Board chair Robert Savakinus said the event starts at 5 p.m. with opportunities for the local film community to network with members of the commission. Then at 7 p.m. they will screen "locally produced trailers" followed by screenings of horror films "Demon Board Blood Trap" and "Other Mommy" at 7:30 p.m.

Savakinus said "Demon Board Blood Trap" was produced in the Lehigh Valley. The event is the second of two public events the commission hosts every year, he said.

Find more details on the Circle Drive-In Facebook page.