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At President's House Site, activists keep missing stories in view on Independence Day

WHYY
Published July 8, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT

Visitor's to the President's House Site in Philly over the 4th of July weekend found the exhibit only half-restored.

It tells the stories of George Washington's 9 slaves the first president had while living in Philadelphia when it was the US capital. It's at the center of a court battle over the efforts of the Trump administration to replace it.

WHYY's Carmen Russell-Sluchansky reports how activists are trying to make sure their stories are still told.

Copyright 2026 WHYY
Pennsylvania News