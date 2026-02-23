PA Theatre of Performing Arts; Adam Randis; Sara Massar; February 23 2026

100 WVIA Way
Published February 23, 2026
Adam Randis, PTPA Artistic Director, who directs the opening production of the 2026
season, and Actor Sara Massar, speaking about "Fiddler on the Roof" that will run from
February 27th through March 8th, presented by the PA Theatre of Performing Arts at the J.J. Ferrara Center, 212 W. Broad Street in downtown Hazleton. Shows Fridays & Saturdays at 7:00 pm; Sundays at 2:00. There is a dinner option the second weekend:
March 7th at 5:30 pm & Sunday March 8th at 12:30. Dinner reservations are required by March 1st. www.ptpashows.org/

