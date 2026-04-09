Scranton Fringe; Mandy Pennington; Werner Christensen; April 09 2026

Mandy Pennington, Scranton Fringe board member & assistant director for the opening production of the 2026 season, and actor Werner Christensen,

who has the role of Tom, speaking about the Scranton Fringe production

of "The Glass Menagerie" by Tennessee Williams, running Thursday,

Friday & Saturday (4/9-4/11)

at 7:30 each evening, at The Sanctuary Theater, 1735 North Main Avenue

in Scranton, the new home of Scranton Fringe.

www.scrantonfringe.org/

