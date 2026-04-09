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ArtScene with Erika Funke

Scranton Fringe; Mandy Pennington; Werner Christensen; April 09 2026

Published April 9, 2026 at 8:57 PM EDT
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Mandy Pennington, Scranton Fringe board member & assistant director for the opening production of the 2026 season, and actor Werner Christensen,
who has the role of Tom, speaking about the Scranton Fringe production
of "The Glass Menagerie" by Tennessee Williams, running Thursday,
Friday & Saturday (4/9-4/11)
at 7:30 each evening, at The Sanctuary Theater, 1735 North Main Avenue
in Scranton, the new home of Scranton Fringe.
www.scrantonfringe.org/

ArtScene with Erika Funke