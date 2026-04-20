Syntixi at the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre; Tom Alexander; Vasilis Kostas; April 17 2026

Tom Alexander, a native of NEPA & an award-winning composer & musician, and

Vasilis Kostas from Greece who is a Grammy-nominated master player of the laouto,

speaking about their duo Syntixi and their original music. Syntixi will perform at the

Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, 537 N. Main Street, on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at 8 PM.

For more information: www.ltwb.org/ tomalexandermusic.com/ and

vasiliskostasmusic.com/ Vasilis Kostas has a new album titled Lena with his own band

that has just been released on all platforms on April 17th.