Syntixi at the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre; Tom Alexander; Vasilis Kostas; April 17 2026
Tom Alexander, a native of NEPA & an award-winning composer & musician, and
Vasilis Kostas from Greece who is a Grammy-nominated master player of the laouto,
speaking about their duo Syntixi and their original music. Syntixi will perform at the
Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, 537 N. Main Street, on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at 8 PM.
For more information: www.ltwb.org/ tomalexandermusic.com/ and
vasiliskostasmusic.com/ Vasilis Kostas has a new album titled Lena with his own band
that has just been released on all platforms on April 17th.