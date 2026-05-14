Catholic Choral Society of Scranton; Brenda Grunza; Ann Manganiello; May 14 2026
Brenda Grunza, Co-President, & Ann Manganiello,
Music Director & Conductor, speaking about the
Catholic Choral Society of Scranton and its
77th Spring Concert titled, "An American
Celebration." There will be performances on
Friday, May 15, 2026, at 7 pm at Mary, Mother of God Parish:
Holy Rosary Church, 316 William Street, in Scranton.
On Sunday, May 17, at 7 pm at the Church of
St. Ignatius Loyola, 339 Maple Avenue in Kingston, PA,
the Society will be joined by the MMI Prep Select Chorus.
For more information: www.catholicchoralsociety.org/