Catholic Choral Society of Scranton; Brenda Grunza; Ann Manganiello; May 14 2026

Brenda Grunza, Co-President, & Ann Manganiello,

Music Director & Conductor, speaking about the

Catholic Choral Society of Scranton and its

77th Spring Concert titled, "An American

Celebration." There will be performances on

Friday, May 15, 2026, at 7 pm at Mary, Mother of God Parish:

Holy Rosary Church, 316 William Street, in Scranton.

On Sunday, May 17, at 7 pm at the Church of

St. Ignatius Loyola, 339 Maple Avenue in Kingston, PA,

the Society will be joined by the MMI Prep Select Chorus.

For more information: www.catholicchoralsociety.org/