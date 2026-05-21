Hazleton Art League; Carl Frankel; Summer Whitley; Robert Salsburg; May 20 2026

Carl Frankel, Hazleton Art League

President, Summer Whitley, Coordinator

of AYE15 & WVIA's Robert Salsburg,

speaking about

the 15th Annual Art Youth Expo and the

1st Annual Community Art Party to be

held May 29 and May 30, 2026, at the

Hayden Family Center for the Arts,

31 W. Broad Street in Hazleton, with

a special project at the Hazleton

LaunchBox. There will be a Gallery

Opening & Open Mic on Friday from

5 - 8 pm. And the Community Art

Party will begin Saturday at 1 pm.

The show will run until June 22nd.

The City of Hazleton will provide

free parking at the Feeley lot

on Wyoming Street on Saturday,

May 30th.

www.hazletonartleague.org/