Hazleton Art League; Carl Frankel; Summer Whitley; Robert Salsburg; May 20 2026
Carl Frankel, Hazleton Art League
President, Summer Whitley, Coordinator
of AYE15 & WVIA's Robert Salsburg,
speaking about
the 15th Annual Art Youth Expo and the
1st Annual Community Art Party to be
held May 29 and May 30, 2026, at the
Hayden Family Center for the Arts,
31 W. Broad Street in Hazleton, with
a special project at the Hazleton
LaunchBox. There will be a Gallery
Opening & Open Mic on Friday from
5 - 8 pm. And the Community Art
Party will begin Saturday at 1 pm.
The show will run until June 22nd.
The City of Hazleton will provide
free parking at the Feeley lot
on Wyoming Street on Saturday,
May 30th.
www.hazletonartleague.org/