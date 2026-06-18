Arcadia Chorale/Summer Sing; Sue Minsavage; Joshua Harper; June 18 2026

Sue Minsavage, alto with the Arcadia Chorale & Chair of its

Dr. Steven Thomas Memorial Fund; and Dr. Joshua Harper,

Director of Choral Activities at Wilkes University, Artistic Director of the

Choral Society of Northeast PA and Guest Music Director of the 2026

Summer Sing, to be presented by the Arcadia Chorale this

Saturday, June 20, 2026 at 7:00 pm

at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 550 Madison Avenue

in Scranton. The featured work is "The Armed Man: A

Mass for Peace" (Choral Suite) by Karl Jenkins.

For more information: www.arcadiachorale.org