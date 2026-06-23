Scranton Shakespeare Festival; Michael Bradshaw Flynn; Jonathan Stephens; Lizzie Newcomb Gumula; June 23 2026

Michael Bradshaw Flynn, Founding Artistic Director;

Jonathan Stephens, Managing Director and Lizzie

Newcomb Gumula, Director of Education, speaking

about the 15th Summer Season of the Scranton

Shakespeare Festival, featuring performances in two

different locations this year: The Shakes Space at

the Marketplace at Steamtown, and Church of the

Good Shepherd. The productions include:

Carousel, Saint Joan; Henry V; Jesus Christ

Superstar; Much Ado About Nothing; & Alice By

Heart. The SSF will host a special gala on

Sunday, July 26th at Sergei's in Scranton at

6:00 pm.

For information: wwwscrantonshakes.com

