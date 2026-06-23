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ArtScene with Erika Funke

Scranton Shakespeare Festival; Michael Bradshaw Flynn; Jonathan Stephens; Lizzie Newcomb Gumula; June 23 2026

Published June 23, 2026 at 7:26 PM EDT
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Michael Bradshaw Flynn, Founding Artistic Director;
Jonathan Stephens, Managing Director and Lizzie
Newcomb Gumula, Director of Education, speaking
about the 15th Summer Season of the Scranton
Shakespeare Festival, featuring performances in two
different locations this year: The Shakes Space at
the Marketplace at Steamtown, and Church of the
Good Shepherd. The productions include:
Carousel, Saint Joan; Henry V; Jesus Christ
Superstar; Much Ado About Nothing; & Alice By
Heart. The SSF will host a special gala on
Sunday, July 26th at Sergei's in Scranton at
6:00 pm.
For information: wwwscrantonshakes.com

ArtScene with Erika Funke