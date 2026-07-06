24th Connecticut Militia Regiment; Sherry Emershaw; Jenn Ochman

Sherry Emershaw, President of the 24th Connecticut Militia

Regiment, and Jenn Ochman, new member of the 24thCMR,

speaking about the Battle of Wyoming Event Weekend

on July 11 and 12, 2026, in Nesbitt Park in Kingston, PA.

Hours on Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm; Sunday from

10 am to 3 pm. There will be cooking demonstrations

and exhibits of 18th century clothing; military music of

the American Revolution; two "Shades of Death" walks,

and the reenactment of the Battle of Wyoming Sunday

at 2pm. www.24thcmr.org/

or the Battle of Wyoming Event Weekend Facebook

page.

