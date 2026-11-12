King's College Theatre; Jahmeel Powers; November 12 2026

Jahmeel Powers, Assistant Professor of Theatre at King's

College and director of the current production of Shakespeare's

"Taming of the Shrew." The comedy will be presented by

King's College Theatre November 12-14 & 19-20 at 7:30 pm,

with a matinee November 15, 2026 at 2:00, at the George

P. Maffei II Theatre, 133 N. River Street on the King's campus

in Wilkes-Barre. There will be a "Meet the Cast" event

following the show on Friday, November 13th and

a Talkback with the cast, crew & members of the faculty

after the matinee on Sunday, November 15th.

For more information: www.kings.edu/ 570-208-5828.